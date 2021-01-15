Greenwood's varsity boys basketball team played just its second region game of the season Friday night, but the boys and girls teams honored their seniors with a Senior Night ceremony between games. In a season with many postponements, nothing is guaranteed.
Greenwood coach Kelcey Stevens agreed that every game, home or away, feels like Senior Night.
"Every single game, doesn't matter whether it's home or on the road," Stevens said. "We're conscious of that, but we can't control that. All we can control is the here and the now. And that's what we're focused on. I'm proud of our kids for doing that. Obviously there's a lot of speculation and tension as far as corona goes and there still is. We can't control that. All we can control is our approach day-to-day, whenever the next game is and hopefully we get a next game."
The Greenwood boys delivered, earning their first region win of the season with a 63-53 win over Eastside. The Eagles took a commanding lead in the third quarter and defended a late push by Eastside.
Dalen Boyles led Greenwood with 16 points. Ahmari Coats followed with 10 points. Greenwood had nine players score at least three points.
Eastside led after the first quarter, but Greenwood maintained the advantage from that point with strong rebounding and sharp shooting. Greenwood excelled in the second quarter, scoring 18 points and holding Eastside to only five points. The teams went into halftime with Greenwood leading 30-17.
Stevens said the extra practice time during a bye from region play helped make for a sharper performance.
"We were probably a little more fluid, had more practice time," Stevens said. "As far as Greenwood goes and what we're building, just our kids being a little more vocal and doing things the way we expect to do them, they're not looking as uncertain about things. That's coming just with more practice time."
Eastside 15 5 15 18 — 53
Greenwood 12 18 16 17 — 63
Scorers — G: Dalen Boyles 16, KJ Makins 6, Ahmari Coats 10, Isaiah Thomas 3, Isaiah Callaham 6, Hampton Schoch 5, Karlynious Norman 5, Deonta Tapp 4, Kaleb Gilbert 4.