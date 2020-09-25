The Chris Liner era at Greenwood High is off to a winning start.
Greenwood dominated on defense with three takeaways, the team’s gambles on offense all paid off and senior quarterback Jaylin Tolbert accounted for three touchdowns.
The result was a rousing 35-7 Greenwood win over rival Laurens that seemed to signal a new chapter in the school’s history and a step into a season in doubt for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m just excited for our players and our coaches,” said Liner, who coached his first game as the Eagles’ new coach. “This has been a long haul to get to this point, to finally be able to play a game. I’m just excited for them. This isn’t about me. I’m just excited for our players and our coaching staff. And just so many people that love Greenwood.”
Tolbert scored rushing touchdowns in each half and threw a 40-yard pass to Ahmari Coats late in the second quarter. Coats caught the pass in stride, evading a defender for 15 yards before scoring.
Tolbert continued a scoring tear he established in 2019, a year in which he led the team in touchdowns.
“Jaylin is an incredible athlete,” Liner said. “He can probably do just about anything that he wanted to. For us to be successful right now, he’s our guy. He really makes us tic. He’s a dadgum good football player, and he’s a great kid, too.”
The Eagles opened scoring with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Chris Simmons. The drive started deep in Laurens territory after KJ Makins intercepted a pass from Laurens quarterback James Rawl.
Saquan Smith also intercepted a pass and the Eagles added another takeaway with a recovered fumble in the second half.
Simmons rushed for 109 yards, with most of them coming on an 83-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Simmons grabbed the handoff, struggling for a moment in Tolbert’s exchange. The play looked like a halfback draw, but it was actually designed for Simmons to run right. He cut left, fooling every Laurens defender, and sped to the end zone.
“Honestly, he just made an athletic play,” Liner said. “It was designed to go to the other side and there was nothing there. He’s so fast, and he was just gone. That’s one thing Chris gives you ... Chris is fast. If he gets to the second level, he can score on any play.”
Liner’s playcalling was aggressive from the start. The Eagles recovered an onside kick on the opening kickoff. The Eagles went for it on fourth down twice and converted both.
The onside kick to start had been planned all week, Liner said.
“We’re 10 times more aggressive than at the early stages of my career,” Liner said. “We don’t care. We’ll go for it on fourth down from anywhere, we’ll onside kick. We were going to fake some punts tonight, but we really didn’t punt that much.”
Liner joined nearly 11 months ago as the first Greenwood native to coach their hometown team.
After a changing of the guard in the Greenwood athletic department this year, the early win raises hopes of a resurgence of the Greenwood program, which is a 14-time state champion.
“It feels like the old Greenwood is coming back,” senior linebacker Jyrea Martin said.
GAME SUMMARY
Laurens 0 7 0 0 — 7
Greenwood 7 7 14 7 — 35
FIRST QUARTER
G — Chris Simmons 1 run (Grant Reagin kick)
SECOND QUARTER
L — Gemire Darden 1 run (Brian Sheffield kick)
G — Ahmari Coats 40 pass from Jaylin Tolbert (Reagin kick)
THIRD QUARTER
G — Tolbert 1 run (Reagin kick)
G — Simmons 83 run (Reagin kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
G — Tolbert 10 run (Reagin kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — L: James Rawl 3-(-10), Jeremiah Fuller 13-52, Gemire Darden 5-24, Zy Todd 4-18. G: Jaylin Tolbert 15-101, Tamaje Aiken 5-45, Ahmari Coats 1-(-2), Chris Simmons 10-109, KJ Makins 1-(-9), Brett Spearman 3-11, KJ Scott 1-4, Daylan Rappley 1-2.
Passing — L: James Rawl 11-18-2-107, Jaden McGowan 2-7-0-23. G: Jaylin Tolbert 1-3-0-40.
Receiving — L: Gemire Darden 2-17, Zy Todd 1-5, Jeremiah Fuller 2-17, Gemire Darden 4-33. G: Ahmari Coats 1-40.
Records: Greenwood 1-0 overall, 1-0 Region 2-4A; Laurens 0-1 overall, 0-1 Region 2-4A
Next game: Eastside at Greenwood, 7:30 p.m. Friday