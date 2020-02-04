Nearly halfway through the third quarter, Greenwood bounded down the court hoping to score and continue fending off an Easley run.
Eagles players passed the ball around the perimeter searching for an open man to lay it in.
Then there was a loud thud.
A spectator running after a child nudged the blue cooler near Greenwood's bench, and sent water and ice cubes spilling across the corner of the court.
"That's something I've never seen in 17 years of coaching," Greenwood coach Kelcey Stevens told a referee, flashing a confounded smile as he picked up a towel and joined many other GHS teachers and administrators in wiping up the water.
The rest of the basketball game took about as long as the 25-minute delay. It was worth watching, too.
Greenwood stonewalled Easley on the final possession, in which the Green Wave inbounded from halfcourt and couldn't put up a 3-point attempt that would have tied the game.
The Eagles won, 58-55, and solidified newfound footing as a playoff contender in Region 1-5A.
"They executed and they did a good job of finishing the game," Greenwood coach Kelcey Stevens said."It definitely wasn’t pretty in the second half in spots but the ultimate goal was to win at any cost at this point in the year."
The water spill offered both teams a chance to talk things over and rest. Easley began making a run after trailing for all of the first half when the water spill stopped the game.
"It probably worked in our favor," Stevens said with a laugh. "They were on a heck of a run. Any distraction that’s not a part of the game is tough. But I thought both teams did a good job of handling that situation. It ultimately worked out for both teams. Our guys got a breather and they were able to reset.
"Our kids did a good job of finishing the game. I'm just glad nobody got hurt."
Dalen Boyles and Jadakiss Evans, who both hit three 3-pointers, led the Eagles with 13 points apiece.
Greenwood led 33-22 at halftime and led by 17 at one point in the first half.
Easley began making a comeback in the third quarter with several 3-pointers. The Green Wave cut the deficit to five points early in the fourth quarter and trailed 52-50 a few minutes later.
Greenwood upset region leader Westside last Friday and has now won four of its last six region games. The Eagles are fifth in the region, one game ahead of Woodmont and two games behind J.L. Mann and T.L. Hanna.
"Instead of looking to get in, with a win like that, we’re looking to increase our position," Stevens said, alluding to the Eagles' upset of Westside last week. "So that's good for our guys and I'm proud of them."
GAME SUMMARY
Easley 14 8 17 16 — 55
Greenwood 14 19 15 10 — 58
Scorers — G: Dalen Boyles 13, Jadakiss Evans 13, Alex Cunningham 9, Hampton Schoch 7, Ahmari Coats 5, KJ Makins 5, Malik Palmore 4, Marquis Curry 2.
3-pointers — G: Dalen Boyles 3, Jadakiss Evans 3, KJ Makins 1, Alex Cunningham 1, Hampton Schoch 2.
Record: Greenwood 11-10 (5-6 Region 1-5A)
Next: 7:30 p.m. Friday, T.L. Hanna at Greenwood