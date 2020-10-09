The concept of “home-field advantage” is turned on its head in 2020.
Greenwood coach Chris Liner thinks so. For a school’s athletic department, much is demanded in 2020 to follow COVID-19 protocols and host a home game.
Plus, the roaring crowds customary for some of the toughest environments are toned down this year or done away with entirely.
“You want to feel the home advantage and the crowd,” Liner said. “But with COVID-19, it’s much different because you’re not allowed to pack your stadium like you would normally.
“I don’t know how much a home-field advantage right now matters.”
The Eagles (2-0) hit the road for the first time this season to take on the Greer Yellow Jackets (1-1) in what may be one of the season’s toughest tests.
Greer, a historically successful program which made a state championship appearance in 2018, lost its first game of the season to Greenville.
The Yellow Jackets’ tight end Jaleel Skinner is ranked the No. 2 Class of 2022 recruit in the state. Offensive tackle Jaydon Collins is committed to Wake Forest and among the top 2021 recruits in the state.
As for Greenwood, the new option offense is off to a potent start. The Eagles have scored more than five touchdowns in each of the first two games.
One bright spot for Greenwood’s offense has been running back Chris Simmons. Simmons played in every game last season, but he was one of few options left at the position after several injuries.
Simmons has locked up the running back position this year, leading the team in carries in both games.
“He’s probably been our most consistent one,” Liner said. “He’s a true tailback but plays fullback because of necessity. He really comes off the ball hard and he’s got great speed and vision. He can make plays when there’s nothing there.”
Quarterback Jaylin Tolbert rushed for more than 100 yards in each game. Simmons follows closely behind with 193 yards across two games.
The Eagles have been off to slow starts in each of the first two games. The Eagles didn’t score at all in the first quarter against Eastside last week.
Liner said the slow starts happen because it takes time for Greenwood to adjust to the methods opponents use to take away running options.
“Sometimes it may look sluggish early, until we start to see exactly what they’re trying to do,” Liner said. “Normally in the second quarter it starts to pick up and we have answers to what they are trying to do to us.”