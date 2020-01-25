The Greenwood High wrestling team went 5-0 Saturday at the Red Raider Duals in Greenville, capturing the tournament title.
Greenwood started the day with a win over Ridgeview, 64-18. The Eagles next beat Greenville 72-12, and finished the pools up by beating Blue Ridge, 54-24. In the semifinals, the Eagles were able to beat Woodmont, 57-24. With that win, Greenwood advanced to the finals and secured the win with a last match technical fall to make the score 41-33.
Going 5-0 during the tournament were Carter Anderson, Jacob Smith, David Laughlin, Jaqion Williams, Adam Clinemyer and Silas Lee. Lee, Duncan, Bradford McCasslan and Raistlin Lee all finished the day with four wins.
Mikevious Hanson finished with three wins. Anderius English and Amir Davis both had two wins.
The Eagles are 24-5 overall and wrestle for a shot at the region championship Thursday at home against Laurens at home. The Eagles also wrestle at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the All-Lakelands tournament at Emerald.
The javyee/middle school team had had one qualifier in the Carolina Invitational and four female wrestlers also enter the girls division. Every school in the state was competing at this tournament.
Angelique Garcia wrestled a close match but fell short of the finals match. She came back in the consolation finals to place third in the tournament. Angie Molina finished a second with two pins to make it to the finals. She lost in the finals match by fall. Jackilyn Palacios finished fourth. Aajia Jones did not place but had three strong matches where she was able to pull off a decision. Cason Howle finished with a major decision and two decisions to place second.