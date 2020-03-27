His football season should have been over.
It took months for Greenwood junior kicker/punter Grant Reagin to realize what happened on that play against Gaffney, just the second game of the season for the Eagles.
When Reagin lined up to punt during the game, a Gaffney defender made a play on the ball and landed hard on Reagin’s left knee in the process.
He kept kicking for the team for the rest of the season despite having what turned out to be an ACL tear in his plant leg.
“I continued to play football and club soccer on it until October, which just really wore it down,” Reagin said. “That’s when we realized it wasn’t getting much better. I found out the night of the playoff game against Dorman that I had a totally severed ACL and a torn meniscus.”
He was still an All-Lakelands selection and had 53 punts for 1,176 yards and an average of 32.3 yards per punt. Reagin, who’s also a standout soccer player for the Eagles, said his mind immediately shifted to the soccer season after getting the news.
“I was just in shock, and I couldn’t stop thinking about this upcoming soccer season and how long I could be out,” Reagin said. “Me and all my teammates always get so hype about soccer season. I just couldn’t believe this was happening.”
During football season, Reagin also plays club soccer for the Lakelands Toros as he prepares for the season with Greenwood. He said playing both sports at the same time worsened the injury.
Reagin took two weeks off in September from playing with the Toros as he battled through the pain. He then came back for tournament play in October, when he realized the injury was worse than he originally thought.
Reagin tried to make a play on a loose ball before getting his legs tripped up with a defender and taking a hard fall to the grass.
“I had some of the worst pain I’ve ever felt in my life in my leg,” Reagin said. “I just went completely down and was down for probably a good two minutes. I had to limp and kind of crawl off the field. That’s when we realized this maybe just wasn’t an ice and ibuprofen thing and that this needs to be looked at.”
Clemson’s Dr. Larry Bowman performed surgery on Reagin on Jan. 16. Reagin is continuing his road to recovery with hopes of returning to the soccer field in late April or May, should high school spring sports resume this season.
“The doctor said I pretty much played the whole football season with no ACL,” Reagin said. “I will never take my knee for granted again, because it can knock you out totally, and in more ways than you could possibly think before.”
Reagin has completed 10 weeks of physical therapy and is pleased with the progress he’s making. He said one of the hardest parts of his ACL tear recovery has been the mental side.
Emerald graduate and Auburn tight end Luke Deal, a friend of Reagin’s, has provided motivation for him.
Deal tore his ACL in December 2018 but appeared in three games this past season.
“We’ve talked about the injury, and he’s been a good supporter and a good example to look at,” Reagin said. “He’s a freak athlete that came back to play early in the season. He told me that it’s tough, but you’ll know when your body is back healthy, and you’ll be back stronger than ever.”
Greenwood got off to a strong start to the season, posting a 4-0 record before spring sports were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. Reagin said he’s hopeful to help contribute to the team this season.
“It was awesome to see them be successful, but you want to be a part of that also,” Reagin said. “Watching on the bench was tough, but it’s all in due time. I hope that we can come back this year and I can be back with the boys on the field.”
Reagin said he’s learned to challenge himself and maintain a positive mindset in his recovery.
Earlier this week, he wanted to juggle a tennis ball with his feet at least 10 times in a row. His personal record before surgery was 72. He got to 21 with a brace on his knee.
“It’s definitely been a huge learning experience,” Reagin said. “It’s hard to grasp at first, but God has been with me the whole time. My teammates and family have been there. It’s all mental and how you handle it. If you go into this down, then that’s how you’re going to be. If you go into it upbeat and try to beat the odds, then you’ll reap the benefits of that.”