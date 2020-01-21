Greenwood’s varsity girls basketball surrendered a halftime lead as Woodmont stormed back and won Tuesday’s Region 1-5A matchup, 63-57.
“They made plays and we didn’t, that’s what it all amounts to,” Greenwood coach Gerald Gates said. “Give credit to Woodmont, they didn’t panic at halftime and came out hard. I felt like we were a little too relaxed. (Woodmont coach) Jimmy (Towe) does a real good job with the girls at Woodmont and they really came out and played in the second half.”
Woodmont’s Anzya Cook led all scorers with 32 points. Freshman Kendahl Spearman led the Eagles with 17 points.
When Greenwood’s offense faltered in the second half, Spearman often stepped up to keep the Eagles in the game.
“Our offense is designed where, if you’ve got seams, then you look at what you’ve got when you attack the lane,” Gates said. “She (Spearman) knew that that was our best bet. Our post had a good game, and we obviously are better equipped at the post than they were, but we didn’t finish a lot and should have finished when we had layups.”
Greenwood used a 10-3 run at the end of the first quarter to take a 17-12 lead, then made a further run in the second quarter to lead 37-36 at halftime.
Woodmont started the third quarter with a 10-0 lead to take a 37-36 lead. A basket at the end of the quarter gave the Wildcats a 48-46 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Several made free throws allowed Woodmont to stretch a lead to five points in the final minute of the game.
The loss drops Greenwood to 2-5 in Region 1-5A, halfway through region play. The Eagles trail Laurens, Woodmont and JL Mann by two games for the final playoff spot.
“It’s not impossible, but we’ve got some work to do,” Gates said.
Scorers — W: Aleigha Pittman 4, Anzya Cook 32, Kayla Coleman 2, Janaria Lewis 2, Mazari Bennett 13, Trinity Nesbitt 6. G: Shamiyra Patterson 5, Kendahl Spearman 17, Erianna Wardlaw 13, Shamiya Starks Belcher 15, Makayla Moore 2, Hailey Chiles 5.
3-pointers — W: Anzya Cook 5, Mazari Bennett 2. G: Erianna Wardlaw 1, Shamiyra Patterson 1.
Records: Greenwood 8-9 overall (2-5 Region 1-5A)
Next: 6 p.m. Friday, JL Mann at GreenwooD