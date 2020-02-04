Greenwood's varsity girls basketball team snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a dominant showing in a 39-21 win against Easley.
Freshman Hailey Chiles led the Eagles with 11 points and senior Shamiya Starks-Belcher added 10 points.
The win brought smiles to the faces of the Greenwood players, who struggled to close out games after leading at halftime in the past two months.
"Most people understand when you’ve had a little streak that you have where you haven’t been lucky, sometimes practices can drag a little bit and sometimes you got nagging injuries that suddenly flare up," Greenwood coach Gerald Gates said. "Hopefully we'll use this to finish our last three games strong."
Easley's tallest player, forward Skylan Swindoll, went down with an injury in the first half. With her out for the rest of the game, the Eagles turned to Chiles and Starks-Belcher in the frontcourt to score.
"That’s when we knew right then and there we were going to go down low," Gates said. "They executed very nicely and we were able to pretty much score as we wanted to."
Freshman guard Kendahl Spearman, one of the team's top scorers, missed Tuesday's game with an MCL sprain.
Greenwood led 12-7 at halftime and continued to lead by five after the third quarter. The Eagles never trailed in the game as they pulled away in the fourth quarter.
"We've done well, we just haven’t been able to finish games," Gates said. "It was nice to see when we were struggling and just barely had a lead at halftime, to go ahead and close this one out. I challenged them at halftime. I told them, ‘Get out there, don’t even think about a comeback for them. You go out and just make the lead wider every time there's a stoppage in play.’ And that’s what they did."
Greenwood improves to 3-8 in Region 1-5A with the win. The Eagles moved level with Laurens for sixth in the region. A playoff berth could still be possible for the Eagles, but the team will most likely need to win each of its remaining three games.
GAME SUMMARY
Easley 0 7 11 3 — 21
Greenwood 2 10 11 16 — 39
Scorers — E: Kaitlin Fuller 3, Mattison Hayes 2, Damarya Williams 8, Elizabeth Goodwin 5. G: Shemyra Patterson 3, Erianna Wardlaw 3, Seqouia Dansby 2, Shamiya Starks-Belcher 10, Hailey Chiles 11, Makayla Moore 2, Clair Lewis 6, Sarah Behringer 2.
3-pointers — E: Elizabeth Goodwin 1, Damarya Williams 1. G: Erianna Wardlaw 1, Clair Lewis 2.