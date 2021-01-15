A combination of winter break and canceled games resulted in a 66-34 loss to Eastside on Friday in the Greenwood varsity girls basketball team's first home game of 2021.
Greenwood starts 0-1 in Region 2-4A play.
"The uncertainties with the quarantines and the game cancellations has really been challenging, with keeping the girls up and motivated," Greenwood coach LaShonda Chiles said. "It's been tough, but through it all they're working hard and we're just trying to get better one day at a time and one game at a time."
Eastside's Taylor Nutzman had 25 points and hit three 3-pointers, and Eastside's Alaysia Nash had 24 points.
Greenwood started the first quarter strong on a 7-2 run, but Eastside came back toward the end of the quarter to take a three-point lead after the first quarter.
Eastside scored 24 points in the second quarter, holding Greenwood to only four points.
Greenwood sophomore Hailey Chiles led the Eagles with 16 points. Chiles was dominant on the boards against Eastside's shorter forwards. Greenwood, however committed many turnovers. Janiece Blair added 10 more points for the Eagles.
"We were playing in the transition game instead of executing in the half-court game," Lashonda Chiles said. "We weren't as efficient as we needed to be."
LaShonda Chiles said the stop-and-go nature of the season during the pandemic has disrupted her young team's ability to progress on the court.
"Trying to get on a routine of when to play is hard, and having games cancelled the day before gets you out of a routine," LaShonda Chiles said. "And today, playing on an e-learning day, not having that routine of being in class really can be challenging. It hurt us tonight. We just got to bounce back, evaluate and try to do better next time."
Eastside 14 24 19 9 — 66
Greenwood 11 4 13 6 — 34
Scorers — E: Alaysia Nash 24, Taylor Nutzman 25, Ella Feeny 2, Shronda Priester 2, Lanie Ervin 4, Alyssa Woodlock 6. G: Janiece Blair 10, Hailey Chiles 16, Clair Lewis 3, Erianna Wardlaw 3.