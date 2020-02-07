Greenwood’s varsity girls basketball team fell behind in the second half as it lost 55-36 to T.L. Hanna in the Eagles’ final home game of the season.
“We played well at moments, but we missed so many open layups and when you miss wide open shots, it’s tough to win,” Greenwood coach Gerald Gates said. “For us to be in the game as long as we were as bad as we were shooting, I was proud of the defensive effort.”
Greenwood trailed 8-6 after the first quarter and stayed in the game by playing well on defense. T.L. Hanna started to pull away at the end of the first half with a 9-4 run that put the Yellow Jackets up 24-15 at the break.
T.L. Hanna, which is ranked No. 6 in the state with a 20-2 overall record, took over in the second half with a stifling zone defense. The Yellow Jackets made a 10-4 run in the third quarter, then scored 20 more points in the fourth quarter to complete the rout.
T.L. Hanna’s Maleia Bracone and Alexis Glover combined for 35 points. Greenwood was led by Kendahl Spearman and Erianna Wardlaw, who each scored eight points.
With that loss, the Eagles are eliminated from the playoffs. Given that the team started three freshmen for most games and had a young roster, Gates said the 2019-20 season was a bit of a rebuilding year.
“Young team,” Gates said. “We got better on a lot of fundamental things that I think we needed to be better at. The key thing is the summer time. They have got to understand that is an active teaching time and they’ve got to be there.”
GAME SUMMARY
T.L. Hanna 8 16 11 20 — 55
Greenwood 6 9 6 15 — 36
Scorers — TLH: Maleia Bracone 15, Alexis Glover 20, Dro Lee 7, Carmen Chandler 7, Shatajha Norris 2. G: Aleaya Turman 3, Clair Lewis 3, Shemyra Patterson 3, Kendahl Spearman 8, Shamiya Starks-Belcher 7, Makayla Moore 2, Erianna Wardlaw 8, Hailey Chiles 2.
3-pointers — TLH: Maleia Bracone 2, Alexis Glover 2. G: Shemyra Patterson 1, Kendahl Spearman 1, Clair Lewis 1, Aleaya Turman 1.
Record: Greenwood 9-13 overall (3-9 Region 1-5A)
Next: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Greenwood at Woodmont