Laurens maintained distance from Greenwood with reliable 3-point shooting and rebounding, as the Raiders handed the Eagles a 53-45 region loss at home.
Miquala Fortson led Laurens with 19 points, while Erianna Wardlaw and Kendahl Spearman combined for 23 points for Greenwood.
Greenwood coach Gerald Gates said he was happy with the way his team started the game, but the team’s performance went downhill.
“We played well tonight at moments,” Gates said. “At the beginning of the game, we did exactly what we had been working on all week. We just have a tendency to lose focus of fundamentals and that’s what hurt us tonight.”
Greenwood built an 11-3 lead in the first quarter, but Laurens hit back-to-back 3-pointers and continued a scoring run to end the first quarter with a 13-11 lead.
Laurens kept up with Greenwood’s scoring in the second half and went into the locker room at halftime with a 30-22 lead. Greenwood came within 12 points in the fourth quarter, but the Raiders hit free throws to pull away.
“It hurts to lose any game,” Gates said. “But I told the girls, I said, ‘When you got a rival like Laurens and Greenwood, you got to play your best game because you know the other team is going to bring their best game.”
With the loss, Greenwood drops to 2-4 in Region 1-5A. The team will need wins against Laurens and Woodmont in the second half of region play to keep playoff hopes alive.
Greenwood moves on to face Woodmont at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Scorers — L: Cali Heisey 7, Mikajiah Moore 3, Kenaja Burnside 2, Miquala Fortson 19, Lamoria Allen 4, Sandaja Vance 4, Hannah Wiles 2. G: Kendahl Spearman 11, Hailey Chiles 4, Erianna Wardlaw 12, Aniyah Belcher 2, Shamiya Starks-Belcher 4, Shemyra Patterson 6.
3-pointers — L: Mikajiah Moore 1, Miquala Fortson 3. G: Erianna Wardlaw 1, Kendahl Spearman 1, Shemyra Patterson 1.