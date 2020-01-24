A fierce JL Mann comeback in the third quarter and late foul trouble sunk Greenwood’s varsity girls basketball team to a 55-48 loss Friday night.
Erianna Wardlaw and Shamiya Starks-Belcher led the Eagles with 12 points each. Kendahl Spearman fouled out with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after notching eight points.
The loss was the Eagles’ fourth straight in Region 1-5A and the third in a row decided by eight or fewer points. Greenwood coach Gerald Gates was proud of his team’s effort.
“By no means am I disappointed with my group,” Gates said. “My girls played hard. They gave me everything they could and it just didn’t turn out.”
JL Mann went on a 14-4 run to start the third quarter and turned a 27-22 halftime deficit into a 38-33 lead by the end of the third quarter.
A 3-pointer by Shemyra Patterson brought Greenwood within four points, but JL Mann made free throws to seal the win. The Patriots hit 18 of 24 free throws.
With foul trouble mounting for a few players by halftime, Gates knew the second half would be a struggle. He opted to stick with man-to-man defense because it had been most successful.
“Kendahl fouling out was tough because she was somebody we like to score with,” Gates said. “But she’s not the only player on the team, and we need other players to step up. That’s part of growing up, and this is a young team and it takes people to grow up.”
Greenwood found many of its points down low with Starks-Belcher, who caught in-bounds passes and turned them in for layups frequently. Starks-Belcher scored in double figures in the Eagles’ previous game, too.
“Sham’s always been a good player down low,” Gates said. “She works well in the open space. The reason she’s been doing well is because our other big (Hailey Chiles) gets a lot of attention. When they double her, Shamiya gets wide open. Hailey gets the ball and she turns and finds Sham and it’s usually an easy layup.”
GAME SUMMARY
JL Mann 11 11 16 15 — 55
Greenwood 17 10 6 15 — 48
Scorers — JLM: Zakiya McKinney 9, Rebecca Haddad 8, Jakaiya Mack 9, Janiyah Hagood 15, Chandris Glenn 2, Laniya Boyd 8, Braedan Johnson 2. G: Shemyra Patterson 7, Kendahl Spearman 8, Erianna Wardlaw 12, Shamiyra Starks-Belcher 12, Aniya Belcher 2, Hailey Chiles 7.
3-pointers — JLM: Janiyah Hagood 3. G: Erianna Wardlaw 1, Kendahl Spearman 1.
Record: Greenwood 8-10 overall (2-6 Region 1-5A)
Next: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Greenwood at Wade Hampton