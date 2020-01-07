Greenwood’s varsity girls basketball team fell to 1-2 in its region Tuesday, as Westside handed the Eagles a 67-50 loss at Greenwood High.
Keyshuna Fair hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points as Westside remained undefeated in Region 1-5A.
“The first quarter was really, really slow,” Greenwood coach Gerald Gates said. “I felt like we just never got out of the blocks very good. I really feel that in the second quarter we played pretty well. In fact, I think we played even with them.”
Greenwood freshman Kendahl Spearman led the Eagles with 17 points, scoring most of them in the second quarter as Greenwood started to generate more momentum.
“At times, (Spearman made) really good decisions on splitting the seam, which is what we attempt to do on offense,” Gates said of Spearman’s play. “But she’s got to do a better job of when they collapse on her to find that open player. There were many times she missed an open pass for a layup. That comes with experience and our girls are going to get that as the season goes along.”
Westside established an early lead, finishing the first quarter with a 23-5 lead. Greenwood fought back with 20 points in the second quarter and entered halftime facing a 40-25 deficit.
“We got to learn how to come out of the locker room ready to play,” Gates said. “We’ve lost that intensity that we’ve had the previous game. As a coach, I got to do a better job of getting them more prepared.”
The loss sends Greenwood to fifth in Region 1-5A. The Eagles move on to face Easley on Friday.
GAME SUMMARY
Westside 23 17 15 12 — 67
Greenwood 5 20 11 14 — 50
Scorers — W: Keyshuna Fair 17, Branya Pruitt 7, Aziyah Bell 4, Destiny Middleton 9, Shakari Gaines 10, Tatyana Lewis 4, Keazia Hatten 5, Olivia Randolph 4, Anaiyah Harper 2. G: Myra Patterson 6, Kendahl Spearman 17, Erianna Wardlaw 13, Shamiya Starks-Belcher 9, Aniya Belcher 1, Hailey Chiles 4.
3-pointers — W: Keyshuna Fair 3, Branya Pruitt 1, Shakari Gaines 1, Keazia Hatten 1. G: Kendahl Spearman 1, Myra Patterson 2.