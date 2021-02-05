Excellent free throw shooting and a standout rebounding performance from sophomore center Hailey Chiles saw Greenwood claim its only lead of the game in the fourth quarter in a comeback win against Greer.
The win was Greenwood’s second region win of the season.
“I believe that’s the best we shot free throws all year,” Greenwood coach Lashonda Chiles said. “We got them in foul trouble and made big free throws, and really made free throws throughout the game.”
Sophomore Erianna Wardlaw shot 18-of-21 from the free-throw line and finished with 28 points to lead the Eagles. Chiles followed with 18 points.
Greer started dominant, earning a lead in the first quarter with a 7-0 run midway through.
The Eagles were down by 15 points at one point in the second quarter, but gradually made up the difference. Greenwood used a 11-2 run in the second quarter to pull within three points at a 31-28 halftime deficit.
Wardlaw and Chiles each hit crucial free throws to preserve the win in the final minute.
Greenwood raised its record to 2-6 in the region. The Eagles will host Laurens next week in the final home game of the season.
“The girls are really just picking up and playing hard,” Chiles said. “That’s all I ask. They’re buying in and it looks great to see when they get out on the court and execute.”
Greer 15 16 16 10 — 57
Greenwood 12 16 15 18 — 61
Top scorers — GR: Tabitha Littlefield 25, Campbell Cox 2, Lillian Hannon 8, Amiya Clark-Lamelle 8, Jalasia Lewis 2, Jenna Sudduth 7, Ashtyn Clark-Lamelle 1, Kaylin Fowler 3. GW: Erianna Wardlaw 28, Hailey Chiles 18, Janiece Blair 2, Aniya Belcher 2, Clair Lewis 11.