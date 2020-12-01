A fourth-quarter comeback from a double-digit halftime deficit fell short Tuesday night for Greenwood’s varsity girls basketball team, as the Eagles lost 46-42 to Aiken.
Erianna Wardlaw led the Eagles with 20 points, with 14 of them in the second half. Clair Lewis added nine points, hitting three 3-pointers.
New Greenwood coach Lashonda Chiles said she was proud of the team’s effort, especially after COVID-19 issues wiped out the Eagles’ preseason. Greenwood played the game coming off a 14-day quarantine in which they couldn’t practice ahead of the season opener.
“The girls played hard,” Chiles said. “We had a lot of adversity. We hadn’t had a preseason like we wanted. We just got off of quarantine for 14 days, having virtual practices. We just had three or four practices. We made adjustments. ... Overall I’m happy with the effort. We fought back in the second half. We didn’t give up and I feel like we can make some adjustments.”
Wardlaw brought Greenwood the lead in the final two minutes of the game when she made a layup and was fouled. She made the free throw, putting the Eagles ahead 41-40.
Aiken hit a 3-pointer and another 2-pointer to stave off Greenwood’s comeback in the last minute of the game.
Greenwood struggled in the first half, going long stretches without scoring. Bursts of scoring from Wardlaw and fellow sophomore Hailey Chiles kept Greenwood in the game.
“It was great to see her (Wardlaw) continue to push through, because we have a young team and sometimes they don’t understand the body language thing, and we’re just trying to teach them through being a young team. They (Wardlaw and Chiles), as sophomores, gave us some big minutes and I’m really proud of the effort they gave.”
Greenwood went into halftime down 35-25, but tore off on a 12-2 run to start the second half. Two 3-pointers from Clair Lewis were part of that run.
Aiken 7 17 11 11 — 46
Greenwood 4 12 19 17 — 42
Scorers — A: Quantasia Davis 15, Norriyah Bradley 9, Jazmin McCollough 6, Montana Valentine 6, Te’Asia Hair 5, Shamya Brown 3, Albany Holston 2. G: Erianna Wardlaw 20, Clair Lewis 9, Hailey Chiles 8, Janiece Blair 3, Makayla Moore 2.