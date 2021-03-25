Eric Terry, one of Greenwood’s top offensive linemen this past season, signed Thursday to join Presbyterian’s football program.
I’m just looking to make their program better because I know I’ll become a better athlete,” Terry said. “I know I’ll be able to get the job done with whatever they expect out of me.”
Presbyterian, which plays in the FCS’s Pioneer Football League, began its spring football season earlier this month. Terry said he’s eager to join the program and will be looking to bring some versatility to the Blue Hose.
“As soon as I stepped foot on the campus, I knew it was for me because of the atmosphere,” Terry said. “I told them I can play any position they want me to play. As soon as I get there, they said they’ll figure all that out.”
Terry made his first All-Lakelands team this past season after leading the Eagles’ offensive line, grading 91% with 14 knockdowns.
Terry said he’ll look back fondly on his senior year and the strides Greenwood made under first-year coach Chris Liner.
“We have a great coaching staff — I’m really going to miss them and my teammates,” Terry said. “Greenwood is the place that any athlete would want to be at. There’s a lot of memories that are going to be missed here. I thank all the coaches for everything they’ve done for me.”