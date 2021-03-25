Greenwood senior running back Jyrea Martin signed Thursday to join Catawba’s football program.
“I’m looking to bring a lot to them,” Martin said. “I want to bring more winning and earn a chance to start. They need a running back, so I’m going to give them my best.”
Martin, who also played linebacker for the Eagles, burst onto the scene as a running back during his junior season. He’s been a key piece on both sides of the ball for Greenwood and was named to the All-Lakelands team the past two seasons.
Martin rushed for 476 yards for a 9.8 yards-per-carry mark and four rushing touchdowns this past season.
“I had to ball (when I finally got the chance to play running back),” Martin said. “My breakout year was when I was a junior. COVID kind of made everything tough with the recruiting stuff this year, but I battled through it.”
Catawba, which plays in the South Atlantic Conference, started its spring season last week against Newberry. Martin will be joined at Catawba by fellow Greenwood teammate JQ Allen, who also recently signed with the program.
Allen will play linebacker at Catawba.
“We’re going to bring it on both sides of the ball,” Martin said. “I’ll be on offense and he’ll be on defense. It’ll be special.”