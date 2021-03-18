Greenwood defensive lineman JQ Allen signed Thursday to join Catawba’s football program.
Allen signed at Next Level Fitness, where he has trained with Jamar “Hoot” Crawford.
“I’m trying to go do the best I can for these next four years,” Allen said. “This is my new home. I’ve talked to them and they’ve made it real comfortable for me. It’s a place I’ve been looking at for about six, seven months, so I know in my heart it’s a good school and I believe in them.”
Allen was a key defensive piece during his time with the Eagles. He helped lead a stout Greenwood defense that allowed less than 20 points per game this past season under first-year coach Chris Liner.
Allen said the chemistry the team developed during his senior year is something he’ll always cherish.
“The bond that we built as teammates and with our coaches, and with the pandemic hitting, that’s what built us,” Allen said. “We went from maybe not having a season to having a season, and for us to go as far as we did with new coaches, that was a blessing. It’s bittersweet to leave. I’ll miss it, but at the same time I’m on to bigger and better things.”
Catawba, which plays in the South Atlantic Conference, will start its spring season Saturday against Newberry. Allen said he’s eager to join the program next season and has already been in close contact with some of the defensive coaches for the Indians.
“(Catawba has) developed a good relationship with my family,” Allen said. “They called every two days to make sure I’m all right. It’s a good thing and it’s a good feeling.”