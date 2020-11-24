Appeals relating to football violations from September by Greenwood High and Emerald High were upheld by the South Carolina High School League’s appellate panel Tuesday afternoon. Both schools’ sanctions were vacated.
Greenwood won its appeal 5-1 relating to a violation regarding the use of equipment during fall practice. Emerald’s violation of the SCHSL’s Phase 1.5 rules was overturned by a 6-0 vote.
“We have fully supported both of our high schools during this entire process,” District 50 superintendent Steve Glenn said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “We are pleased with this decision and proud of the work both of our high schools have done to consistently create and implement strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among our coaches and student-athletes.”
Both schools initially appealed to the SCHSL’s executive committee, and Greenwood’s appeal was denied while Emerald’s was partially upheld.
The upheld appeals mean neither school will be required to pay a fine for the violation, but the sanction from the fall meant that Emerald and Greenwood had to withdraw from the Abbeville jamboree, which was set for Sept. 18.
Greenwood High’s sanction was issued in September, when the high school league said it found the varsity football team practiced in girdles, which are padded and fitted football pants, during fall practices at a time when the league only allowed teams to practice in helmets and shorts.
Attorney Scott Winburn of Columbia-area law firm White and Story spoke on Greenwood District 50’s behalf in both appeals. In the district’s 10-minute presentation of the Greenwood High appeal, Winburn argued Tuesday that the SCHSL rulebook only states girdles cannot be worn during 7-on-7 competition.
The league argued its rules concerning the addition of equipment as the season progresses are in place to acclimatize players to changing weather and increasing levels of intensity and contact at practice.
District 50 also argued that it’s seen many other schools violate this rule with no reprimand, specifically mentioning Johnsonville High. SCHSL lawyer Michael Montgomery responded, saying Johnsonville had been sanctioned for that violation.
In its initial appeal, District 50 did not raise the instance of Johnsonville’s possible violation because it did not believe any school had committed a violation and didn’t want to accuse another school of breaking a rule it was appealing.
Commissioner Jerome Singleton responded to a comment from Greenwood coach Chris Liner in which Liner said he is certain as many as 20 or more schools had committed the same violation with no sanction. Singleton said the league had no information on that many schools committing violations.
“If we knew 30 others were doing it, trust me, we’ve got the impetus to do something about that,” Singleton said.
Emerald’s appeal concerned a picture published by the Index-Journal on Aug. 5 in which two Emerald players participated in a drill involving one running straight forward and another backpedaling as if to simulate defending a receiver on a passing play. The drill was run, however, with no ball, and no competition between the two players. The players participated in the drill spaced six feet apart.
The SCHSL’s Phase 1.5 rules stated no “offense vs. defense” competition could take place during workouts.
“There was a responsibility on the schools that if anything is unclear, that they need to be proactive and ask,” Montgomery said, arguing on behalf of the SCHSL’s ruling. “This was offensive and defensive simulation, with one player reacting to a defensive player.”