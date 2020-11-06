For the first time in three years, both high schools in Greenwood will play Friday night on the same field.
Greenwood (3-2 overall) enters the game as it prepares to take on South Pointe in the first round of the playoffs. Emerald (2-4 overall) seeks a major upset and enters the game coming off a surprise region win over Broome last Wednesday.
Greenwood coach Chris Liner is excited to renew the crosstown rivalry. The matchup is also an opportunity to get a bad taste out of the Eagles’ mouths from a 27-24 home loss Boiling Springs two weeks ago.
“I think it’s going to be great,” Liner said. “It will be a good night for Greenwood with the Eagles and the Vikings playing. It will be a good opportunity to end the regular season. It’s really important for us to exorcise some of the demons that happened in the second half of that Boiling Springs game.”
The Eagles led at halftime against Boiling Springs, but committed four turnovers in the second half to allow the Bulldogs to come back and win. It was a non-region game, but the loss was still deflating in Greenwood’s run up to the playoffs. The Eagles’ matchup the next week at Hillcrest was canceled because of COVID-19 issues at Hillcrest.
Greenwood’s first-round playoff opponent, South Pointe, has been lined up for two weeks. South Pointe is ranked sixth in Class 4A and went undefeated in its region.
Liner said even though the Eagles have known their opponent for weeks — an unheard of occurrence in a normal season — the coaching staff and players aren’t looking past Emerald.
“We haven’t thought about South Pointe,” Liner said. “We haven’t even talked about them. I know that sounds like your typical coaching jargon, when really they’re getting up at 12 at night where their wife can’t see them and watching film. I told our coaches that Sunday, we’re not doing that. We need to lock in on Emerald.
“That very thing gets you beat in the playoffs. ... That’s the message we want to convey to our team. We expect to be playing at this time every year, so we need to lock in on who we play this week or we won’t get to play the next week.”
Liner said he plans to play the starters. Greenwood put its backups in during the Oct. 23 loss to Boiling Springs, but Liner said “that experiment is over now.”
Greenwood has had the advantage over Emerald in a big way in recent years. The Eagles won in 2016 and 2017 and also won each meeting from 2004 to 2009.
The series took a break for years because the South Carolina High School League had a non-region points system that counted toward playoffs. This made it disadvantageous for either school to schedule one another because of differences in classification.
Emerald ended region play strong with the win over Broome to avoid going winless in Region 3-3A for the second consecutive season.
Although Emerald missed the playoffs this season, coach Tad DuBose said the game against Greenwood should give his young team some valuable experience.
“This gives us a big-game atmosphere,” DuBose said. “That’s one thing we’ve embraced all week. In big games, it’s the little things that are going to mean a lot. Hopefully we play hard and do what we need to do to try and make it a good football game and represent Emerald High School in a positive way.”
The Vikings will be at full strength against the Eagles. Emerald senior running back Zacoyeis Elmore has been hampered by an ankle injury, but will play against Greenwood.
DuBose said there’s been an extra buzz during practices and around school as Emerald prepares to host its crosstown rival.
“These kids have grown up together and been around each other since little league ball,” DuBose said. “They’re excited, and we expect it to be a big-game atmosphere.”