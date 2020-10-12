Emerald’s boys swim team finished seventh Monday in the Class 3A state championships at North Charleston Aquatic Center.
Junior Parker Egbert led the Vikings in points, finishing second in the 200-yard freestyle and third in the 100-yard backstroke.
St. Joseph’s boys team won the 3A state meet for the fourth consecutive year.
Emerald’s girls team finished 18th out of 20 teams on Saturday. Rebekah Logan, Hannah Sosby, Julia Creswell and Jasmine Creswell helped the Vikings finish 14th in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Logan was the team’s only swimmer to qualify for an individual state event. She placed 23rd in the 100-yard backstroke.
Oceanside Collegiate won the girls 3A state meet for the second consecutive season.
Greenwood’s girls team placed 20th out of 25 teams in the Class 4A state meet. Senior Sarah Ellen Johnson finished seventh in the 100-yard backstroke and 10th in the 200-yard individual medley. Senior Megan Smith finished 25th in the 200-yard freestyle.
Eastside won the girls 4A state meet for the fourth straight year.