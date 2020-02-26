Greenwood’s crosstown rivalry is coming back.
For the first time since 2017, the schools are back on each other’s schedules, with Emerald hosting the game next season in the second week of the season.
Emerald athletic director Tim McMahon said a deal was agreed to between him and former Greenwood High athletic director and football coach Dan Pippin to renew the series next season.
“We missed playing each other,” McMahon said. “It worked out, home and away, to where we were able to get it back. We wanted to make sure we made that a priority in scheduling. It’s good for high school football that we get together and play. Both schools are excited about it. I know our kids are and I’m sure theirs are too. It’s a good showcase for high school football. It’s a great way to start the year off.”
New Greenwood athletic director Sparky Hudson started in November 2019 and kept that agreement in place.
Greenwood coach Chris Liner said keeping the Greenwood/Emerald series alive will continue to stoke enthusiasm for football in Greenwood.
“I think it’s something that’s necessary right now to get people excited about football in this town,” Liner said.
Greenwood defeated Emerald in the 2017 and 2016 seasons. Before that, the teams hadn’t played since 2009, and Greenwood won each game from 2004 to 2009.
The series took a five-year break because the South Carolina High School league implemented a non-region points system in Class 4A during that span. It made it disadvantageous for Greenwood to schedule Class 3A Emerald.
“That’s the biggest reason we didn’t play,” McMahon said. “It’s that simple. It just wasn’t advantageous for them to play us. ... With that behind us, hopefully moving forward we make this an every-year thing.”
Emerald’s schedule has not yet been released, but Greenwood High released its schedule this week. The season opener will be at home Aug. 21 against Class 4A Hillcrest, then the Eagles will face Emerald the following week.
Greenwood will travel across state lines to Georgia to face Rabun County, which boasts the No. 2 Class of 2022 recruit in the nation by 247Sports.com in Gunner Stockton. Stockton has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Colorado State and Georgia Tech.
Greenwood finishes the non-region schedule at home against North Augusta and away against Dutch Fork, which will surely be the toughest game of the season. Dutch Fork has won the past four straight state championships in Class 5A.
“I think it’s just something that you don’t worry about, where if you believe in what you’re doing and you take a tremendous amount of pride in the program that you play for and the tradition that entails, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is,” Liner said. “Is it difficult? Absolutely. Is that by design? Sure. Does it make us nervous? Not in the slightest. I don’t know how it will all play out, but at some point you just can’t worry about that because we’re Greenwood High School and when you play football here or you coach football here, that’s just the least of your worries.”
The Eagles, who will drop to Class 4A next fall, will host Laurens and Eastside in region matchups, then will travel to Greer and Greenville.
The Eagles’ final regular season game, a home game against Boiling Springs, lies on the only weekend Greenwood will play at home Friday and host the Erskine Flying Fleet’s football team the next day.
Erskine’s other three home games lie on Friday away games for Greenwood or a bye week. Erskine announced last week it will play home games at Greenwood High’s J.W. Babb Stadium.
The Eagles return a stacked group of seniors next season, which includes standout cornerback K.J. Makins, running back/linebacker Jyrea Martin and a versatile offensive threat in Jaylin Tolbert.
Liner is filling out his staff, too. He added Tom Butler as the defensive coordinator, along with Zach Norman, Chandler Rearden and Adams Dean as assistant coaches. Dean and Rearden followed Liner from his previous job at Laurens. Liner said the new hires for his staff are not yet complete.
Hudson said each of the teaching positions filled by new coaches were open at the school.