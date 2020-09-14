The South Carolina High School League passed sanctions on Greenwood High, Emerald High and Ninety Six High’s football teams last week, removing the schools from Friday’s WCTEL Classic jamboree at Abbeville High School.
Greenwood District 50 will pursue an appeal, Superintendent Steve Glenn said in a statement provided Friday to the Index-Journal. The regular season is set to begin Sept. 25.
Glenn’s statement read: “Emerald and Greenwood High school football teams were removed from the Abbeville Jamboree due to sanctions passed on both teams by the South Carolina High School League. After our thorough investigation of the matter, we fully support both of our high school football teams and strongly disagree with the SCHSL’s decision. After completing our investigation, we do not feel we committed an infraction, therefore we are appealing their decision.
Both high schools have consistently practiced and enforced the guidelines provided by the SCHSL in all of their phases and plans. Our high schools have not only practiced these guidelines, but also successfully created and implemented strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among our student-athletes and coaches.
This matter has been presented to our district law firm and the SCHSL decision is currently in the appeals process.”
Greenwood School District 52 will also pursue an appeal, Superintendent Rex Ward said Monday.
“We did not intentionally do anything illegal — it was just a misinterpretation of the rules,” Ward said. “The high school has appealed the situation because of the lack of clarity in the South Carolina High School League’s rule. We look forward to stating our case.”
SCHSL did not respond to a request for comment. Coaches at the three schools did not confirm on the record which violations the league cited.
The WCTEL Classic jamboree at Hite Stadium in Abbeville will include three new matchups: Woodmont vs. McCormick, Abbeville vs. Strom Thurmond and Dixie vs. Calhoun Falls.