Emerald girls golf coach Gary Odom is settling into his first year guiding the Vikings, and he can already tell this season could be special.
Odom, who previously individually coached Emerald’s No. 1 player Caroline Whitt, takes over as coach for Michael Meredith, who coached the team since 2015.
“Our team looks very good,” Odom said. “They’ve improved throughout the year. We’ve had two losses, won all the scrimmage we’ve had. They’ve come a long way and we’re having a very good season.”
Emerald defeated Greenwood in a regular season match Monday, 179-194. The Vikings’ Whitt shot 39 for the lowest score of the day.
Emerald is 5-2 this season, with narrow losses to Seneca and Pendleton. The Vikings took fourth, beaten out only by Class 5A schools, last week at a tournament comprising 17 teams from around the Upstate.
The Vikings are putting up scores Odom says haven’t been seen at the school in a few years.
Whitt leads the group, but Odom said the rest of the team’s lineup is competitive enough to switch players from No. 2 to No. 4.
“All of our players have continued to improve. I’m very proud of each one of them,” Odom said. “... I really think with this team we can make it to state.”
As for Greenwood High, the Eagles barely missed the state tournament last season by only a few strokes.
Chip Whitt is back as the Eagles’ coach, after taking a three-year break from coaching the girls team. He decided to return after Kayla Beale, who once played at GHS for Whitt, decided to step down.
Whitt said the timing was perfect for Beale and himself.
“There’s a big time commitment to coaching any high school sport,” Chip Whitt said. “And so you do miss time with your family and its just a choice you have to make. Sometimes its tough but for me it works perfectly. It kind of keeps my mind occupied while my daughter’s in college.”
Clair Lewis, who shot a 41 Monday, is back this season as the top player for the Eagles, and her good form to start the season has the Eagles at 3-0 in Region 2-4A.
Rachel Holder, the team’s only senior, is a contributor as the team’s No. 2 player.
With the drop to Class 4A, Greenwood is vying to shoot under 400 and finish in the top 16 at the Class 4A Upper State tournament.
Whitt says the team is on track to accomplish that.
“The scores that we have been shooting, we can continue on that and improve on that,” Whitt said. We just have to focus on how we’re playing and not on how everybody else is playing.”