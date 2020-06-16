Tuesday morning brought a strange backdrop to the start of spring football workouts, and not just because of the cold, gloomy conditions.
Groups of 10 players cycled through a series of separate practices areas, masks were worn in between reps and not a single football was in sight. This will be the norm for every school in the state while Phase 1’s social distancing guidelines are in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Greenwood coach Chris Liner said he’s focused more on the positives of getting to work ahead of an uncertain 2020 season.
“We want it to be as positive as we can make it,” Liner said. “This is all we got right now but it gives us a chance to do something together as a team.”
Greenwood has “pods” of nine players with one coach assigned to each of them. Each pod arrives at the school at a different time and cycles through four different stations for workouts.
Liner said more than 60 players have showed up to spring workouts, and that number excludes the Eagles’ rising freshman class.
At Emerald, more than 50 players have shown up to spring workouts. The Vikings will practice four times a week.
First-year Emerald coach Tad DuBose said it’s been a challenge preparing for the season after missing out on most of spring practice.
“Usually we’d be knee-deep in seven-on-sevens right now, but with the restrictions we’ve got on us, we’re making the most of it and being as positive as we can,” DuBose said. “Let’s do what we can do.”
The Vikings will have a new-look staff under DuBose, who has hired six assistant coaches from other schools. DuBose said his main focus is on continuing to build relationships with his players during the in-person workouts, albeit at a distance.
“We’ve got some new coaches that haven’t gotten to know these kids,” DuBose said. “Even though we’ve got on masks and we’re staying six feet apart, as coaches, we’re very physical people. We want to fist pump and chest bump and hug them, but right now you can’t really do that.
“But over the last couple of days, we’re starting to build those relationships, and I’m looking forward to what that’ll look like in the future. It’s been a blessing the last two days just to see our kids.”