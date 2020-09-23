The appeals of fines and sanctions against Greenwood and Emerald high schools’ football teams were denied Friday in a South Carolina High School League appellate panel meeting.
The two Greenwood District 50 schools were removed from the WCTEL Classic Jamboree last Friday at Abbeville High because of sanctions placed on them by SCHSL.
District 50 Superintendent Steve Glenn released a statement Tuesday: “On last Friday, Emerald and Greenwood High school football teams presented their cases at SCHSL appeals hearings. Both appeals were denied. We still fully support both of our high school football teams and do not feel we committed an infraction. This matter has been presented to our district law firm and is currently in the appeals process.”
Emerald’s fine was reduced, but its sanctions remained.
Ninety Six, which was also removed from the WCTEL Classic because of sanctions, did not appeal in Friday’s appellate panel meeting.