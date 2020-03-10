An eye-opening region loss to Woodmont was the first glimpse of Greenwood’s baseball season.
The Eagles gave up a lead in the fourth inning, then two more in the seventh for a 6-3 home loss Tuesday night.
“The guys fought hard,” Greenwood coach Matt Baker said. “They played really well, we just didn’t catch a break. They squared some balls up. They were able to come back and score after we scored, too.”
Woodmont’s Chase Phillips gave the Wildcats the lead when he hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, which came directly after a one-run single from Woodmont catcher Houston Weathers.
Greenwood built a 3-1 lead after the third inning, when Lowndes Still scored on a two-run double by Graham Peeler. A sacrifice hit by Elijah Tiller later in the inning brought Peeler around to score.
The Eagles’ Adam Clinemyer hit a one-run bunt single to tie the game in the bottom of the second.
Greenwood pitcher Braylon Barbour went 6 2/3 innings before making way for Josh Godwin, who entered with two on base. Woodmont stretched its lead to 6-3 with a two-run triple.
“The big out there is we have to get the leadoff hitter out,” Baker said. “I call pitches and I got to call the right pitches to get him out. That was on me that I didn’t call the right pitches to make him earn his way on base. Once that leadoff hitter gets on it wreaks havoc for the rest of the inning.”
Wells Gunter got on base with a single in the bottom of the seventh for the Eagles’ only base hit of the final three innings. A flyout and strikeout ended the Eagles’ attempt at a comeback.
“That’s a baseball game and that’s a good team,” Baker said. “Woodmont’s a good team. Coach (Austin) Smith does a really good job over there. We just got to come up with the timely hits and make key plays. I’m not worried about us at all, as far as playing the game. We’re going to be fine.”