No two teams know more about each other than Greenwood and Laurens.
The first game of the season pits Liner against his former employer and Greenwood’s archrival on the other side of the Saluda River.
On the other sideline is Darryl Smith, who served as Liner’s defensive coordinator in 2019, one of Laurens’ most successful seasons.
Liner’s focus, however, isn’t on the showdown against his former team.
“There’s two or three guys on that team that are my son’s best friends,” Liner said. “That part of it makes it difficult, but the bottom line is this game is about the kids. This is the Laurens Raiders versus the Greenwood Eagles, and that’s where the focus has got to be, not Coach Liner playing his former team.”
In past seasons, this matchup in the first week of the season couldn’t be possible. Greenwood historically plays Laurens late in October in what is usually a crucial region match.
The coronavirus brought on the unusual football schedule this season. Liner is excited to start the season, which has been in doubt for months.
Greenwood and Laurens will likely run similar offenses, and both defenses are strong. The two teams have contrasting strengths.
While Greenwood has several speedy, strong threats at skill positions, Laurens must replace most of its offensive production from last season after Duane Martin graduated.
Senior Bryson Peppers is one of few returners on Greenwood’s offensive line. For Laurens, the offensive line is a clear strength. Laurens has depth on both lines.
Tonight’s game will be the debut of Greenwood’s new Flexbone offense under Liner. Jaylin Tolbert, who received an offer from Charleston Southern this week, is set to play at quarterback. Running backs Tamaje Aiken, Jyrea Martin, Chris Simmonds and Carlos Norman will spearhead the run game.
Greenwood’s defense may be the strength of the team this season, but Liner said the new offensive system got a lot better over the past week.
“This past week, I don’t know if it was just divine intervention or what, but this past week was by far the best week we’ve had offensively,” Liner said.
Though Laurens has a new coach in Smith this season, Smith was an assistant coach last season and the team has some continuity from a 9-4 2019 season.
As for Greenwood, Liner said the process of getting familiar with an all-new coaching staff may make it take longer for the team to come together. Other than that, both teams are rather even.
“I think the biggest thing is with the Laurens kids, there’s been some stability there for six straight years,” Liner said. “They’re more familiar with being with each other. With our guys, with all the new faces and we’ve moved people around to different positions and so forth, I think they may be a little bit more together as far as used to playing in that position or that role with each other.
“A lot of our guys have played together a long time, but they haven’t necessarily played together in the way that we want them to play.”