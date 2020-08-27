Although Greenwood Christian’s season-opening football game will have a different look in the stands because of COVID-19 guidelines, coach Jolly Doolittle is hopeful the game itself will continue to look normal.
The Hawks will start the football season across the state tonight, as the South Carolina Independent Schools Association starts its 10-week season. SCISA is scheduled to play 19 games.
Greenwood Christian will host Calhoun Academy at 7:30 p.m. Fans will be allowed to attend the game. SCISA was granted an exemption by Gov. Henry McMaster, which removes the requirement to have less than 250 fans, but attendance will still be restricted to half the capacity of the stadium.
“I’m sure that it will feel different for the fans, but we told our guys that it really shouldn’t feel any different for us,” Doolittle said. “But we’ll see. You can definitely feel the energy of a big crowd, but the good teams will play you in the parking lot. We can’t let the situation affect our play.”
The Hawks have only had a couple of weeks of full-contact practice because of the coronavirus pandemic, which caused SCISA to limit practices during the spring and summer.
“I would love to have two scrimmages and a jamboree under our belt, but our kids have done everything we’ve asked them to do,” Doolittle said. “We’ve had a pretty good week of practice, and everybody’s in the same boat, as far as not being able to have scrimmages. It feels like we’ve been practicing for 10 years, but there’s something about that game experience that really gets you going.”
It will be a clash of playing styles between Greenwood Christian and Calhoun Academy. The Hawks’ run-heavy, I-formation offense will look to match up against the Cavaliers’ pass-oriented spread offense. Calhoun Academy is back to 11-man football this year after a few seasons in 8-man play.
“They’re well-coached and extremely athletic,” Doolittle said of Calhoun Academy. “Their offense is the opposite of ours. They will have four, five guys wide and throw it around quite a bit. It’ll definitely be completely opposite styles going at it.”
Greenwood Christian’s offense will be led by juniors Cale Mack and Miles Fulghum in the backfield. They’ll be tasked with replacing the production of Brett Durham, who ran for 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior last season. The Hawks also have plenty of experience on the offensive line.
“We lost some valuable pieces, but we’ve got a lot of guys coming back that have played a lot of football,” Doolittle said. “Some of our starters are going to have bigger roles, and we’ve got four returning starters on the offensive line. There’s a lot of anticipation from our guys about (tonight). We’re ready to get the ball rolling and see what happens.”