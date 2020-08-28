Greenwood Christian has once again found a new face of its physical rushing attack.
Jack Alvarez was a standout in the Hawks’ backfield in 2018, and Brett Durham carried the way in 2019.
Now, Cale Mack appears next in line.
The junior running back scored three touchdowns to lead Greenwood Christian past Calhoun Academy 28-6 in Friday’s season opener at Victory Field. Mack scored two touchdowns on the ground and caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Peyton Moore.
“Cale got his fair share of totes last year as well, but replacing back-to-back years of Brett Durham and Jack Alvarez is about everybody else stepping up and growing into bigger roles,” Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle said. “We think Cale can be a really good back for us.”
Greenwood Christian overcame a fumble on its first drive and took a 14-6 lead into halftime after two scores from Mack.
The Hawks forced three interceptions in the third quarter to pull away from the Cavaliers. Mack recorded the second interception and scored on a goal-line pitch from Moore on the ensuing drive.
“That third quarter was very big for us,” Doolittle said. “We started getting a pass rush, and that helped. We had a number of sacks and hurries, and we were able to go after the ball and force some turnovers.”
Ethan Connor scored on a 1-yard run late in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Doolittle said he’ll be looking for his team’s conditioning to pick up as the season progresses. SCISA had just a couple of weeks of full-contact practice and eliminated preseason scrimmages because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We play a lot of guys both ways, so cramping became a minor issue,” Doolittle said. “We’re not where we usually are, to be honest. But a lot of that is because we were so far behind in a football sense. It was hot and humid tonight, and we hung in there pretty well. Our guys played really hard.”
GAME SUMMARY
Calhoun Academy 0 6 0 0 — 6
Greenwood Christian 7 7 7 7 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
GC — Cale Mack 4 run (Grant Chandler kick)
SECOND QUARTER
CA — 1 run (2-point conversion fails)
GC — Mack 1 run (Chandler kick)
THIRD QUARTER
GC — Mack 3 pass from Peyton Moore (Chandler kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
GC — Ethan Connor 1 run (Chandler kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — GC: Mack 14-81, Connor 8-32, Miles Fulghum 5-27, Moore 1-(-5).
Passing — GC: Moore 7-9-0-125.
Receiving — GC: Connor 3-61, Mack 2-50, Ryan Shirley 2-14,
Records: Greenwood Christian 1-0, Calhoun Academy 0-1
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Greenwood Christian at Spartanburg Christian Academy