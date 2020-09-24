Greenwood Christian, the only Lakelands team playing a non-region schedule at all this season, emerged from the early stage of the season having scored four touchdowns in each two wins.
Now, the Hawks begin their region against one of the best teams in SCISA Class 1A.
Greenwood Christian will travel today to St. John's Christian Academy in Monck's Corner to take on the only undefeated team in SCISA's Class 1A.
Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle said the Hawks have had some injuries, but last week's bye gave the team time to regroup.
"We're a little beat up right now, but we're excited," Doolittle said. "We had a bye week last week. Got healed up a little bit, but missing a couple starters on both sides of the ball and we had a good week of practice. We have a good plan, I think, so hope to play well."
Doolittle said Grant Chandler and Nate Rooney stepped up as "Swiss army knife" players for the Hawks. Running back Cale Mack leads the rushing attack for the team's offense. Mack scored a touchdown in the Hawks' win against Spartanburg Christian and scored three touchdowns in a season-opening win against Calhoun Academy.
St. John's Academy has scored at least 26 points and four touchdowns in each of its first three games.
"Very good football team," Jolly Doolittle said of St. John's Christian Academy. "Very good at skill positions. Very opportunistic defense and explosive offense."