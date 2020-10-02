The Orangeburg Prep-Greenwood Christian game was called halfway through the third quarter after a lengthy delay for an injured player. The final score was 34-0.
The Hawks had 80 yards of total offense, and Orangeburg Prep had 317 yards of offense. Three Orangeburg Prep players rushed for more than 90 yards.
Orangeburg Prep quarterback McCullough Mims threw for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Greenwood Christian running back Cale Mack rushed for 49 yards.
The Hawks fell to 2-3 and suffered their third straight loss. Greenwood Christian will host Dorchester Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.