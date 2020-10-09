Greenwood Christian will aim to end its current three-game losing streak with an away matchup today against Dorchester Academy.
The Hawks enter the matchup coming off a non-region loss to Orangeburg Prep last Friday. The game ended in the third quarter after a lengthy delay for an injured player.
The Hawks have had a tough run of games, with the past three losses coming against powerhouse schools.
Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle sees this week’s game as opportunity to bounce back, especially with Hawks quarterback Peyton Moore ready to return from injury.
“Hopefully we clean some stuff up and we’re going to coach them up a little bit better and play a little better,” Doolittle said.
Moore’s possible return shifts Ryan Shirley, who stepped in at quarterback the past two games, back to wide receiver, where he is one of the team’s key offensive threats. Shirley also starts at defensive back.
“When you got a small roster and take one guy out, you’re switching around three or four pieces and it kind of discombobulates everything,” Doolittle said. “Ryan Shirley, he did a fine job for us, but it puts other pieces back in place.”
Last week, Greenwood Christian managed 80 yards of total offense, with running back Cale Mack accounting for 49 of those yards. Orangeburg Prep logged 317 yards of total offense.
The player who suffered an injury which resulted in stopping the game last week is recovering well, Doolittle said. The game was stopped for more than an hour for a neck injury.
Dorchester Academy made the playoffs last season. This season is coach Thomas McAlhany’s second year at the helm.
Dorchester Academy is traditionally a powerful team in SCISA, and the Raiders have won a state title in all three classifications.