Greenwood Christian’s gauntlet of a 2020 schedule will conclude with likely the toughest game of them all: a home matchup with defending state champion Thomas Heyward Academy at 7:30 p.m. today.
The Hawks fell 31-21 to Colleton Prep last week, losing three starters to injury in the second half. Grant Chandler had a rushing touchdown and quarterback Peyton Moore hit Ryan Shirley for a touchdown pass.
The Hawks are on a five-game losing streak.
Thomas Heyward has clinched the region title and is set to start its campaign for a second consecutive state title. The Rebels’ only loss this season came in the first week of the season against SCISA Class 3A team First Baptist School.
Thomas Heyward Academy won the biggest game of its season last week, in a grudge match of last year’s state title game against Bethesda Academy. Thomas Heyward won 40-7.