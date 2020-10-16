Seeking to break a four-game losing streak, the Greenwood Christian Hawks will travel to Savannah, Georgia, this week to face Bethesda Academy.
The Hawks have allowed three touchdowns in each of the past three losses. The team’s offense has struggled, too, suffering one shutout. The Hawks have not scored more than two touchdowns in a game since the first game of the season.
“A lot of little things turn into big things, and we just got to execute a lot better,” Greenwood coach Jolly Doolittle said. “Our effort is there, execution is just really wanting right now in those moments in the game that can dictate the momentum of the game, we seem to shoot ourselves in the foot.”
Bethesda Academy is in Savannah, Georgia, but the school competes in the South Carolina Independent Schools Association and is 2-3 in SCISA Region 2-1A.
Bethesda Academy made the SCISA Class 1A state championship last season, losing 30-6 to Thomas Heyward Academy.
The Blazers are 3-3 overall, and enter the game coming off a 27-21 loss to Hilton Head Academy. The Blazers’ win this year came against John Paul II, Colleton Prep and Hilton Head Prep.
The teams’ only common opponent so far is St. John’s Christian Academy. Greenwood Christian fell 26-7 to St. John’s, while Bethesda Academy fell 26-20 to St. John’s.