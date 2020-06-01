Greenwood Christian football coach Jolly Doolittle knew it wouldn’t feel like a normal return to the practice field, but he was grateful for the opportunity to get back to work with his players.
The Hawks began their first day of spring workouts on Monday, as SCISA schools were the first allowed to resume workouts since a statewide shutdown in South Carolina in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greenwood Christian went through largely individualized, socially-distanced drills in compliance with strict regulations put in place by SCISA. The team had 17 players take part in the drills.
The players were split into two groups distanced 60 yards apart. There was also a distance of six feet between players in each group.
“We were fortunate to be able to start today,” Doolittle said. “I haven’t seen a lot of these kids since March 17. To not be able to put my arm around them and talk to them face-to-face, shake their hands, that was the hardest part.”
Any football activities that have taken place in the last two months have been voluntary, virtual and not held in groups. Doolittle said he was pleased with the turnout for the first workout.
“It was some pretty light conditioning, and I thought our guys handled it,”Doolitte said. “That’s a sign they’ve been doing the workouts we’ve been sending them all along. I know there are a lot of coaches in the area that would have liked to have the opportunity that I had today with our guys.”
For Doolittle, the first workout was also about his players reconnecting and building relationships as they prepare for the season. The Hawks have five freshmen joining the roster.
Greenwood Christian will have workouts on Mondays and Wednesdays, and Fridays will be on a sign-up basis. Doolittle said his players are encouraged to continue working out from home on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Doolittle said following the guidelines outlined by SCISA has been an adjustment, but he’s excited for the chance to regularly interact with his players in-person, albeit at a distance.
“From a personal relationship standpoint, I hope we can get it back to as normal as it can be,” Doolittle said. “Football is something that’s tied America’s youth together for a long time.
“This is about working hard together and putting your arm around a guy at the end of a hard day. We’re starting to see how important those things are now, for sure. If the distance allows us to get back to that as quickly as possible, then I’m all for it.”