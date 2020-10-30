Greenwood Christian dropped its final game of the season Friday night 40-13 to Thomas Heyward Academy.
The Rebels got off to a 40-0 lead in the second quarter. Greenwood Christian’s Cale Mack intercepted a pass from THA quarterback Peyton Bennet, then the Hawks scored in the final seconds of the first half with Mack running the ball up the middle.
Mack had another interception in the second half. He returned the pick 65 yards for a touchdown.
The Hawks played the game down multiple starters, including quarterback Peyton Moore, corners Andrew Goforth and Miles Fulgham, and lineman Jon Casen.
Greenwood Christian finished the year 2-7 after winning its first two games. The Hawks will lose two seniors from this year’s team and return a large junior class who look to improve upon the 2020 season.