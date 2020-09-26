Greenwood Christian fell in its region opener to St. John’s Christian Academy 26-7. The game started about 9 p.m. after a hour-and-a-half lightning delay.
Greenwood Christian running back Cale Mack led the Hawks on a seven-minute scoring drive to start the game. Mack broke several tackles on a 35-yard touchdown run on 4th and 6.
The Cavs responded quickly, scoring on a five-play drive to tie the game. In the second quarter, Greenwood Christian faced 4th and 13 from its own 28-yard line. St. John’s blocked a punt and recovered it inside the Hawks’ 10-yard line. The Cavs opened a 13-7 lead two plays later.
St. John’s intercepted a pass with 1:15 left in the game and scored on the return, icing the win.
The Hawks missed starting quarterback Peyton Moore Friday night. Moore was out with an ankle injury.
The Hawks will host SCISA class 2A Orangeburg Prep next week.