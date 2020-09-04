Greenwood Christian rolled past rival Spartanburg Christian 41-13 Friday to earn its second consecutive win to open the season.
The Hawks lost a four-year lineman to injury early and trailed 13-7 midway through the second quarter before scoring 34 unanswered points to put the game out of reach.
“The effort of our guys was really good as we handled adversity after getting down early,” Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle said. “It was our first time being down all year, and we’re proud of how our guys handled that.”
The victory gave Greenwood Christian its fourth consecutive win over familiar non-region foe Spartanburg Christian. Spartanburg Christian is one of the few schools Greenwood Christian competes against in middle school and at the varsity level every year.
“Our guys circle this game on the schedule every year when it comes out, and I’m sure their guys do too,” Doolittle said. “These games traditionally play pretty close, regardless of our records. Our guys know what to expect going into these games. When you can get four in a row against your rival, that’s definitely a good feeling, for sure.”
Running backs Cale Mack and Ethan Connor and quarterback Peyton Moore once again led the way offensively for the Hawks. Greenwood Christian’s defense also recorded a touchdown.
“Those three guys really stood out again, and we did a good job up front,” Doolittle said. “We had to insert some new guys in there after the injury to a four-year lineman, but they stepped up and did a really good job.”
Greenwood Christian will host Augusta Christian at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.