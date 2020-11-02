Greenwood Christian School’s boys cross country team finished third in the South Carolina Independent Schools Association’s cross country state championship race.
“I am very pleased with the performance from the team,” Greenwood Christian coach Kevin Sponenberg said. “We had a few PRs (personal records) today, and had a few boys really step up their performance. Great race performances by Alex Romaine to get an eighth place and make the All-State team, and Brayden Brewer who just missed out with an 11th-place finish but ran his best race of the year for the outgoing senior. We graduated three out of top five runners last year, and lost our No. 1 runner this year, just a few weeks back when Matthew Hanna sprained his ankle in a race in early October. So, to come out with a third place finish at state is a huge accomplishment for the team. We are much younger now as a team, and will continue to be younger going forward, but that is okay as we have a lot great young talent on the team that will continue to bring success to the team and to the school.”
Freshman Alex Romaine finished eighth with a time of 18:13.48. Brayden Brewer finished 11th with a time of 18:30.55. Senior Sam Black finished 21st with a time of 19:11.01 and junior Evan Edwards finished 22nd with a time of 19:11.06.
Seventh-grader Tyler Lippens finished 56th with a time of 21:06.43. Eighth-grader J.R. Sanders finished 65th with a time of 21:27.36. Freshman Jay Banks finished 82nd with a time of 22:32.76.
Spartanburg Christian won the state title in dominant fashion, with 31 team points. Oakbrook Prep finished second with 55 team points. Greenwood Christian had 117 team points, edging out fourth-place Spartanburg Christian by six team points.
Greenwood Christian’s girls team did not compete as a team, but had three individual runners.
Abigail Summey took 24th place with a time of 23:12. Ellie Lippens took 28th place with a time of 23:27. Anna Claire Watkins finished 78th with a time of 30:40.