Greenwood Christian (1-5, 0-3 region) will continue on the road for a second straight game with a region matchup against Colleton Prep Academy (1-5, 0-2 region). The Hawks are on a five-game losing streak, and this week’s matchup pits them against the only other winless team in the region.
Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle said the Hawks are decimated by injuries this week. Five starters will be out for the game.
“It’s been tough,” Doolittle said. “But smooth seas do not make skillful sailors. Hopefully, we are learning some lessons through the adversity here and able to put together some positives moving forward. I think we prepared well and I think it will be a high effort game.”
The Hawks fell 50-14 to Bethesda Academy last week. Bethesda jumped out to a 33-0 lead before Greenwood Christian scored its first points in the second quarter. Greenwood Christian’s Miles Fulgham scored two touchdowns in the game.
Greenwood Christian’s offense struggled against Bethesda, giving up the ball enough to allow Besthesda to score 26 defensive points.
Colleton Prep ended a five-game losing streak of its own last week with a 30-21 win against Calhoun Academy.