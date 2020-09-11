An explosive Augusta Christian offense overpowered Greenwood Christian and handed the Hawks their first loss of the season Friday.
Greenwood Christian allowed all eight of Augusta Christian’s touchdowns in the first half, including a 59-yard punt return in the opening minutes of the game.
Each of the Lions’ touchdown scores came in four plays or less. Augusta Christian took an insurmountable 48-7 lead into halftime.
“It just snowballed in a hurry,” Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle said. “We’ve got a lot of areas we need to work on, and we’ve got to coach them better.”
Greenwood Christian responded to the early punt return with a 1-yard touchdown run from junior Cale Mack to tie the game at 7-7 late in the first quarter. The Hawks, though, were held in check for the rest of the game.
Greenwood Christian committed three turnovers, which set up short fields for an Augusta Christian offense filled with powerful running backs.
“It’s just hard to dig out of that hole,” Doolittle said. “That’s a good, deep, big, fast, physical football team over there, but we’ve got to do a better job of coaching them up.”
The entire second half was played with a running clock. Junior running back Miles Fulghum added Greenwood Christian’s only other score on a 15-yard scamper midway through the fourth quarter.
Greenwood Christian will have a bye week before it prepares to bounce back and open region play Sept. 25. Doolittle said having the bye week before the region opener should be an advantage for his team to make adjustments.
“We can improve, and our region is still in front of us,” Doolittle said. “We’ve got to be better as coaches and put our players in better positions to make plays. Hopefully we’ll be able to show improvement.”
GAME SUMMARY
Augusta Christian 20 28 3 0 — 51
Greenwood Christian 7 0 0 7 — 14
FIRST QUARTER
A — Terrence Vandiver 59 punt return (Lawton Hill kick)
G — Cale Mack 1 run (Grant Chandler kick)
A — Zackery Blackwell 5 run (Hill kick)
A — Jeb Bradford 10 pass (kick fails)
SECOND QUARTER
A — Jacob Walker 52 run (Hill kick)
A — Bradford 27 pass to Vandiver (Hill kick)
A — Blackwell 38 run (Hill kick)
A — Bradford 6 pass to Vandiver (Hill kick)
THIRD QUARTER
A — Hill 35 field goal
FOURTH QUARTER
G — Miles Fulghum 15 run (Chandler kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — G: Fulghum 5-55, Mack 9-18, Ethan Connor 7-15, Peyton Moore 5-(-16).
Passing — G: Moore 7-14-1-108.
Receiving — G: Ryan Shirley 3-73, Connor 3-25, Jackson Califano 1-10.
Records: Greenwood Christian 2-1, Augusta Christian 3-0
Next game: 9/25, Greenwood Christian at St. John’s Christian