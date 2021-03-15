A war of attrition finally resulted in two clutch goals for Greenwood as its offense was able to solve the puzzle of Emerald goalkeeper Zacoyeis Elmore.
The Eagles threw everything at Elmore, but the senior stood tall after letting in an early tally.
“With an athlete like ‘Z,’ it’s crazy you just throw him in goal and it’s like he has been playing for a while,” Emerald coach Grant Dickey said. “I’m not worried at all about the balls in the air. I look away, I know [he’s] gonna save it.”
The basketball star turned Emerald keeper showed off his athleticism all game long, jumping up and securing any ball that was crossed into the box. A few of those grabs were huge in regaining possession for the Vikings. After Greenwood dominated possession in the first half, Emerald was forced to clear it but it resulted in a corner kick for the Eagles.
With the corner coming from Elmore’s right, it seemed destined for the head of sophomore Adrian Hernandez, looking for his second tally of the game. As Hernandez was beginning his ascent to the ball, Elmore swooped in and snagged the ball with one hand before tossing it to his defender.
“Different keepers play different ways, and with (Elmore), you know he’s gonna catch everything in the air,” Greenwood coach Daniel Sorrow said. “I mean, the boy can fly.”
Sorrow said his offense began to press a little bit and instead of maintaining possession, the Eagles began to force resulting in wild shots from outside the 18-yard box.
Despite the restlessness on offense, the Eagles soon found a rhythm through the play of Jose Hernandez. The sophomore put the game out of reach after shuffling through three Emerald defenders before depositing the ball with two minutes left in the second half.
“(Hernandez) has played a little slow throughout the season but he has picked it recently,” Sorrow said. “I think he had the best game out of everybody tonight.”