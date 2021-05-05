After a one-day delay to the start of the playoffs because of inclement weather, Greenwood returned to the court Wednesday and delivered the tone-setting performance it was looking for in a first-round matchup against York.
The No. 1-seeded Eagles, fresh off an undefeated regular season in match play and a Region 2-4A championship, recorded a 6-0 victory over the Cougars at Gatewood Country Club.
“They played well, and I thought they were able to play at the level they’re capable of playing at,” Greenwood coach Howard Green said. “I think they were able to do that on all five courts today. We’re going to have to play a little bit better going into our second-round match, but right now we’re off to a great start.”
Greenwood secured straight-set wins in each match against York. At the top, Graeme Simpson and Hampton Goldman continued to pace the team at No. 1 and No. 2 singles with dominant showings.
Hayden Darby, Jack Davenport and Brooks Gantt tallied the other singles wins. Evan Brown and Michael Blizzard won at No. 2 doubles.
“Graeme and Hamp set the tone for the rest of the team, and the other guys are able to follow suit,” Green said. “If they have an opportunity, they jump right out on their opponents and get commanding leads early in sets. That fares well for us for the whole match. They both played well, and so did all of our guys on all five courts.”
Greenwood will travel to face either No. 1 Traveler’s Rest or No. 2 Irmo in a second-round matchup today.
Green said he wants the match against York to serve as a tune-up for his team as it prepares for a quick turnaround.
“It doesn’t matter who we play, I’m just trying to get them to focus on what we can do and how we can play better,” Green said. “We’re capable of playing a little bit better than we did today, so hopefully we’ll be able to do that regardless of where we travel to play. I feel like we’re going to be OK either way.”