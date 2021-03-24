The Greenwood High School boys tennis team picked up its second conference win in a row this week, defeating Greenville High School 7-0.
“They played very well today, lots of good shots and we’re capable of winning this match and they played very well,” Greenwood head coach Howard Green said. “[The team] didn’t play down to the level of opponents today so that was very good.”
The Eagles were led by back-to-back straight-set victories by Graeme Simpson and Hampton Goldman as both cruised to the win without allowing a set point.
Both players credited their serves as the main reason for their success in the matches as it allowed them to play aggressively at the net rather than letting the ball come to them on the baseline.
“I think we’re playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Goldman said. “We’ve definitely been working on our game so we’ve developed weapons over the years that we use to take the match to them. We’re serving big and that’s, that’s the key to start the point and that’s what’s gonna make us successful.”
The duo would later combine to also win their doubles match in an 8-0 straight-set win.
“I feel like [Hampton and I] can beat opponents in 10 different ways,” Simpson said. “Rushing the net worked today but it may not work tomorrow but we’ll find a way to win.”
“I like what I’m seeing going forward as far as getting ready for the playoffs,” Green said. “We’re trying some stuff on the court and we’ve been successful, so that’s going to build a lot of confidence going forward, which is what we’re going to need for the second half of the season.”