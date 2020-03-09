Greenwood senior Conner Pederson stayed steady in goal and sophomore Julian Figueroa provided all the scoring the Eagles needed in their 1-0 win over Woodmont on Monday night at J.W. Babb Stadium.
Figueroa scored in the first nine minutes of action on a breakaway. He corralled a loose ball and fired past the Woodmont goalie for the only goal of the match.
Figueroa continued his torrid start to the season for the Eagles. He scored two goals in the season opener against Fox Creek.
“He’s going to be really good when he’s older, he’s only a sophomore,” first-year Greenwood coach Daniel Sorrow said of Figueroa. “He’s the man. He’s already scored a lot of goals for us this season. He’s definitely a dangerous weapon for us.”
Pederson wasn’t tested much, but he made several key saves for the Eagles in goal. He hasn’t allowed a goal in either of Greenwood’s two games to open the season.
“Conner is a brick wall, that boy is something special,” Sorrow said. “He knows positioning, he knows how to play the game and he knows how to be a leader. In my opinion, there’s no doubt he’s probably the best player on the field when he’s out there.”
Pederson, a team captain, said he stressed to some of the younger players on the team the importance of opening Region 1-5A play with a win.
“Opening region play with a win sets the tone for the season,” Pederson said. “That’s what I told the guys before the game. We want to set the tone for the rest of our region play. We’ll have a target on our back if we keep going undefeated, but we just want to take it one game at a time and keep playing hard with intensity. We want that target on our back because we want to be at the top.”
Greenwood has underclassmen all over the field. Along with Figueroa, freshmen Omar Ramos and Jose Hernandez have also seen plenty of playing time early in the season.
“Julian’s got a bright future,” Pederson said. “I’m kind of upset I don’t get to play with him two more years, because he’s going to be a stud. He’s already insanely good. And the two freshmen Omar and Jose are super talented. They’ve just got to adjust to the pace of play and put a little weight on. It’ll come with time.”
Woodmont appeared to have tied the score at 1-1 with five minutes left in the match, but the goal was called back after an illegal contact call. Pederson attempted to make a kick save when a Woodmont player tackled him at the legs.
Sorrow is now at the helm of the Eagles’ program after previously serving as the Laurens boys soccer coach. Sorrow said he’s pleased with the start to the season and is hoping to keep building chemistry as a team as the season progresses. Rainy weather has limited practices and play for the Eagles.
“We’re getting there, and we have a lot of growth to do,” Sorrow said. “With the rain, we haven’t gotten a chance to get in a lot of work with different teams. But I love it here at Greenwood. We’ve got a great new athletic director in Sparky Hudson and a bunch of new staff. They definitely root for you here.”