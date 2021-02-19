Greenwood’s boys soccer turned in a dominant performance in the Emerald Cup opener against Southside Christian, but the Sabres’ goalkeeper stood strong as the Eagles failed to convert their scoring chances in a 0-0 draw.
The Emerald Cup, a tournament started this year by Emerald’s soccer team, kicked off the season for the Eagles. Coach Daniel Sorrow said he hopes his team can finish better as the tournament continues.
“We played really good,” Sorrow said. “I think the biggest thing that hurt us was just missed opportunities. We had plenty of opportunities that we need to capitalize on, and if we can do that I think we can set ourselves apart from a team like this.”
Greenwood piled on attacking pressure in the first half, with its best chance coming late in the half when a direct shot from a corner kick slid through the Southside Christian goalkeeper’s legs and rolled across the face of goal. Shots from Grant Reagin and Ward McCurry elicited saves.
“They’ve had the opportunities to score goals,” Sorrow said. “It’s just communication, being at the right place in the right time. When the ball is in front of the goal, we’ve got to make those plays. It’s right there in front of us, we just have to do it.”
Sophomore Beatty Murray, the Eagles’ goalkeeper, had a quiet game overall but saved two close shots in the second half.
Friday’s game was the first regular season game for Greenwood. The Eagles defeated Mid-Carolina 6-0 in a scrimmage last week.
Seniors Grant Reagin, Ward McCurry, Bryce Duncan and junior Julian Figueroa will be key players for Greenwood this season.
Sorrow said he is pleased to coach the team this season. He had barely started his first season as Greenwood coach last year before the pandemic wiped out the spring sports season.
“It’s wonderful,” Sorrow said. “It really sucks for the kids more than anything that they missed a whole season. Hopefully things work well and people take the proper precautions and everything. I’m sure there will be some hiccups along the way but I’d say we’re pretty well prepared.”