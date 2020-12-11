The same winning formula powered Greenwood past crosstown rival Emerald for the second time this season.
Greenwood once again used a stifling press defense to gain late separation down the stretch and pull away for a narrow 47-46 win Friday at Emerald High School.
"It's a staple for us," Greenwood coach Kelcey Stevens said of the press. "We want to get to the point where we don't have to solely rely on it. We want to make sure we're able to use it in spots and get it to change the tempo for us a little bit. It was able to do that for us in a crucial point in the game for us."
After four lead changes in the final five minutes, Greenwood senior Dalen Boyles delivered clutch shots to put the Eagles in the driver's seat in the final moments.
Emerald trailed by one point with 10 seconds remaining but didn't commit a foul until there was one second left on the clock. After Greenwood missed both free throws, Emerald's last-second heave failed to beat the buzzer.
Still, the Vikings had a much more consistent offensive showing this time around against the Eagles. Shep Forrester led the way with 22 points, and Emerald got to the free-throw line often against Greenwood.
"If they'll continue to play like that every night, they're going to get better," Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs said. "You're not going to have to play a team like Greenwood every night, but we've got to keep playing and practicing with the intensity we showed tonight. We grew up tonight, and I was proud of that."
Boyles, Greenwood's standout senior, continued to lead the way offensively. He finished with a game-high 26 points after scoring a game-high 22 points in last week's win against Emerald.
"In the first half tonight, he was in his head and kind of worried about his footwork, but he settled down and quit thinking," Stevens said. "More times than not, we're going to go as much as he goes. He was able to come up big for us down the stretch with some big plays. He's a really good player."
Greenwood will have a quick turnaround as it hits the road to face Gaffney at 2 p.m. today. The Eagles will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak as they wrap up 2020 with two road games before the winter break.
"I was telling the guys how tonight was actually our first road game, and having it here against Emerald is always a challenge," Stevens said. "Being able to come in here and get a win puts us in the right direction. It's important to know you can go into a tough road environment and win a basketball game, especially after not having played our best offensively."
Greenwood 11 10 10 16 — 47
Emerald 7 14 12 13 — 46
Scoring — G: Dalen Boyles 26, Jaylin Tolbert 8, Ahmari Coats 6, Isazah Thomas 4, Kaleb Gilbert 4; E: Shep Forrester 22, Zacoyeis Elmore 8, KJ Morton 7, Demarion Rapp 6, Pharrel Long 3.
Records: Greenwood 3-1, Emerald 2-2