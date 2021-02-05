With two games left on the schedule, Greenwood entered a home region game against Greer needing a win to make the playoffs.
However, Greer, which needed a win of its own to secure a playoff berth, locked the Eagles down defensively to claim a 56-34 win.
Greenwood coach Kelcey Stevens was disappointed by his team’s showing in a must-win game.
“It’s disappointing, that’s all I can say,” Stevens said. “I love my kids, they played hard, but we didn’t do anything to give ourselves a chance to win this game. They came in and they hit us in the mouth and they knew what was at stake. They took it.”
The Eagles challenged Greer in the first quarter, leading 11-9 heading into the second quarter. Greenwood struggled mightily in the second, scoring only three points while Greer added 15 to take a 24-14 lead at halftime.
“We’re still down 10 points (at halftime),” Stevens said. “Defensively first half wasn’t bad, holding them to 56 total, you feel like you got a chance to be in the game, but when you only score 34 you’re not beating anybody but yourself and that’s what we did.”
Greer’s Miller DeArmond led the game with 24 points. Greenwood’s top scorer was Isaiah Thomas, who had eight points.
Jaleel Skinner, one of the state’s top football recruits, showed he’s a standout basketball player, too. The 6-foot-5 Skinner scored 12 points and was an intimidating presence on the low block.
“He impacted the game just by his presence,” Stevens said. “Really, then it becomes a mental game. You start shying away from some things that you normally would do. He’s a presence, we know that, but aside from that, we didn’t get some of the uncontested shots to fall. That’s the bottom line.”
Game summary
Scorers — GR: B. Lytes 2, T. Johnson 4, I. Rhoades 5, M. DeArmond 24, L. Wamsley 2, E. Bradford 7, J. Skinner 12. GW: Ahmari Coats 7, Isaiah Thomas 8, Hampton Schoch 4, Deonta Tapp 2, KJ Makins 4, Dalen Boyles 5, Kaleb Gilbert 4.