Greenwood’s varsity boys basketball team dropped its region opener Tuesday night to Greenville. The Red Raiders kept a close advantage after each quarter, and pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 65-53 win.
“Tough way to start region play,” said Greenwood coach Kelcey Stevens. “We got a lot of things to work on. We got a lot of good film to work from this. Just happy to be back in the gym with our kids. Not ideal to lose to open region play but we got to finish. We had a spurt and then faded off a little bit, gave up to many easy drives and paint touches. We’re ready to go back to work and we’ll be happy to see them again.”
Jaylin Tolbert led Greenwood with 17 points, while senior guard Dalen Boyles added 12 points. Greenville’s Josh Sapp led the game with 19 points, scoring 11 of them in the second half.
Greenwood started the game on a 8-3 run, but Greenville settled in and took the lead 15-14 to end the first quarter. The Eagles conceded a run to the Red Raiders early in the second quarter and fell behind 31-26 at halftime.
Greenwood tried to pry back into contention in the fourth quarter with a full-court press. The Eagles, however, committed several defensive fouls. Though they were questionable calls, Stevens said his team needs to play better defense.
“We don’t make excuses,” Stevens said. “Obviously, it’s a glaring difference in the foul count but that’s us having to get better defensively. That’s the way we’ll look at it. That’s the way we’ll go approach it. We got to make it to where those things don’t happen in the fourth quarter.”
The game was the first since Dec. 19, 2020, for the Eagles. Going ahead in the region, Stevens said there’s a sense of urgency to shake off the rust from winter break.
“The season is here,” Stevens said. “Winning time is here, but for us we still got some inexperienced guys at the varsity level. But we have some experienced kids, too, and we haven’t been able to be in the gym as much as we wanted to. But we’re going to get better and be ready for the next one.”
GAME SUMMARY
Greenville 15 16 10 24 — 65
Greenwood 14 12 13 14 — 53
Scorers — GV: DJ Johnson 4, Isaiah Moseley 2, Prometheus Franklin 14, Andie Goodman 4, Josh Sapp 19, Aaliyah Kelly 7, Daylon Johnson 6, JQ Jones 9. GW: Dalen Boyles 12, Deonta Tapp 2, KJ Makins 3, Karlynious Norman 3, Ahmari Coats 6, Isaiah Thomas 4, Hampton Schoch 6, Jaylin Tolbert 17.